Vikings set 23 personal records at Carson Invite

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The South Tahoe track and field team traveled to Carson City last weekend to against 17 other squads from around the area.

Sophomore Chole Waskiewicz led the Vikings with a third-place finish in the 400 meters, posting a personal-record time of 1 minute, 7.95 seconds.

Sophomore Leslie Pulido set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 29.00 to take sixth place. Pulido also took sixth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:10.07.

Freshman Anete Chavarin posted the other top-10 finish for the girls’ team, setting a personal record in shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 1.50 inches to take seventh place.

On the boys’ side, junior Ian Lomeli led the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 54.17. Junior Alex Avina set a personal record in the 3,200 meters, finishing in 10th place with a time of 12:15.20. Freshman Brody Defranco posted a personal best in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.31 to take seventh place.

Junior Tommy Morton led the Vikings in the field events behind a season-best shot put throw of 37 feet, 10.50 inches to finish in eighth place.

South Tahoe will head to Spanish Springs High School on Saturday to compete in the Northwest Invite.

McMahan leads Highlanders at Kays Ostrom Invitational

Incline juniors Noah and Josiah McMahan were the Highlanders lone representatives at Saturday’s Kays Ostrom Invitational in Grass Valley.

Noah McMahan posted a trio of top-10 finishes on the day, claiming third in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:31.96, fourth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:34.11, and fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.56.

Josiah McMahan’s best performance came in the 3,200 meters, finishing eighth place with a time of 11:25.04.

The Highlanders will head to Spanish Springs High School on Saturday to compete in the Northwest Invite.

