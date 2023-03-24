Baseball, softball: Vikings split road trip contests against Spring Creek, Elko

ELKO, Nev. — The South Tahoe baseball team opened their season last week with a trio of games.

After suffering a 10-3 loss at Nevada Union on Wednesday, the Vikings traveled across Nevada for an overnight trip against Class 3A Northern League rivals Spring Creek and Elko.

After trailing 1-0 against Spring Creek, the Vikings took the lead with four runs in the top of the third inning. The Spartans responded by tying the game in the bottom of the frame, and then added a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. South Tahoe added four more runs in the sixth inning but Spring Creek managed to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Spartans eventually pushed a run across in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-8 victory.

Junior Jonathan Bender led South Tahoe with three hits, including a double. Senior Joel Gomez also had three hits, a double and an RBI. Senior Christopher Haven drove in a pair of runs and hit a double. Senior Garret Friederici also hit a double and drove in two runs. Senior JR Elizalde also knocked in two runs.

Junior pitcher Haden Stephen struck out three batters to lead the Vikings.

South Tahoe then faced Elko the following day and earned the first victory of the season, knocking off the Indians 9-7.

Stephen led the team from the plate with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Friederici also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Senior Evan Orr knocked in two runs as well and struck out three batters in three innings of work from the mound. Seniors Forrest Jones and Vinnie Abbandondolo drove in a run each, and Bender hit a double. Jones led the team from the mound with four strikeouts.

The Vikings (1-2) will travel Churchill County (6-0) on Friday. The team remains on the road the following day for a matchup against Lowry (3-5-1).

Lady Vikings drop road games

The South Tahoe softball team got off to a rough start to open the season, dropping a pair of games to Spring Creek and Elko.

The Vikings traveled to face Spring Creek on Friday and suffered an 18-3 defeat. Sophomore Campbell Mathews, junior Joylin Mendez, and junior Addie Menke accounted for the team’s three hits during the game.

The Vikings then suffered a 15-0 loss at Elko the following day. Menke had the team’s only hit during the three-inning game, which was ended via the 15-run mercy rule.

South Tahoe (0-2) will travel to play Churchill County (3-1) on Friday. The team will then face Lowry (8-2) on the road on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.