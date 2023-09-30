Vikings top rivals Truckee for third straight win

Senior Alex Avina takes on a Truckee player during South Tahoe's 3-2 on Monday.

Courtesy Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ soccer team picked up a third straight win on Monday by knocking off rivals Truckee.

The Vikings traveled to face the Wolverines and came away with a 3-2 win to improve to 7-1 in league play.

South Tahoe (11-2, 7-1 Northern – West League) returns home to face Yerington (1-6, 1-6 Northern West League) on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team also picked up a third straight victory, topping Incline 8-0 on the road on Saturday.

Senior Allana Hernandez scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Vikings. Junior Chloe Waskiewicz added two goals and an assist. Senior Olivia Kwachak Hall also scored two goals and assisted on two other goals. Senior Emmie Fiel scored a goal. Junior Mayte Borrayo had two assists. Junior Milan Riva and senior Sydney Irwin each had an assist. Senior goalkeeper Molly Adams picked up the shutout win.

South Tahoe (9-4-1, 6-1 Northern – West League) will host Yerington (0-7, 0-7 Northern – West League) on Saturday at noon.

After suffering a loss to South Tahoe, Incline picked up their firs twin of the season, outscoring Yerington 12-3 on the road on Monday. The Highlanders (1-5, 1-5 Northern – West League) will travel to play North Valleys (4-3-1, 4-3-1 Northern – West League) on Friday.

The Incline boys’ soccer team split their two games this week. The Highlanders topped Yerington on the road 6-1 on Monday. Sophomore Alexis Soto led the team with two goals and three assists. Junior Jaime Perez scored two goals. Junior Edwin Cuevas and sophomore Jesus Alberto Aguirre Gomez both scored a goal. Freshman Jackson Mangiaracina had two assists and junior Ricardo Alamilla had one assist.

Incline Village then went on to fall 2-0 on the road to North Tahoe on Wednesday.

The Highlanders (2-6-1, 2-4-1 Northern – West League) will travel to play Sage Ridge (1-4, 1-4 Northern – West League) on Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.