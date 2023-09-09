Vikings volleyball team remains perfect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Vikings volleyball team remained perfect on the season following a win in straight sets Tuesday against Wooster.

South Tahoe has yet to drop a set this season and improved to 8-0 after taking the win 25-8, 25-10, and 25-13 at home against the Colts.

Senior Simone Sitchon led the team with 18 kills. Junior Cristiana Fornara posted a team-high 10 aces and had eight kills. Senior Ellie Terrell led the Vikings with 29 assists. She also had seven aces. Junior Chloe Kernes had eight digs and senior Arianna DeLeon had eight digs.

“The girls really react well to each other,” said first-year Head Coach Alejandro Dominguez. “They are a true team. They all care about each other and have been playing together for a long, long time … I’m extremely grateful to be part of the South Tahoe family.”

South Tahoe (8-0, 3-0 Northern West League) will host Sparks (0-4, 0-2 Northern West League) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Vikings then travel to play rivals Truckee (4-6, 3-0 Northern West League) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will claim sole possession of first place in the league.

“We cannot underestimate anybody,” added Dominguez. “I feel like everybody is pretty good in our league.”

Incline improves to 2-0

The Incline volleyball team traveled to the Utah-Nevada border last weekend, and managed to improve to 2-0 after taking a 3-1 win against West Wendover.

The Highlanders won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-17, but then dropped the third frame 25-10. Incline bounced back to claim the win in the fourth set 25-18.

Senior Madison Racich led the team with 15 kills and three blocks. Junior Rowyn McDougal had three assists. Senior Parker Mirzayan had three blocks. Junior Haylee Hansen and sophomore Teaki Keisel combined for 33 digs. Junior Bekie Sussman led Incline with 28 assists.

Incline (2-0, 2-0 Northern League) will travel to play rivals North Tahoe (8-2, 2-0 Northern League) on Friday at 5 p.m. The Highlanders then host Pershing County (2-4, 2-0 Northern League) on Saturday at noon.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.