Vikings wrestle to pair of podium finishes at state meet

South Tahoe wrestlers have fun at the state championships after three Vikings reached the semifinals.

Provided

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — The South Tahoe wrestling team closed out its season last weekend by competing for state championships.

The Vikings sent six wrestlers to the state meet in Winnemucca, and came away with a pair of podium finishes.

Sophomore Kash Hendrick led the team with a runner-up finish in the 138-pound division. Hendrick won by technical fall in his opening match, and then took a 5-4 decision in the semifinals from Class 3A Northern League champion, Elko’s Cael Sellers. Hendrick then faced Virgin Valley’s Gunner Cortez in the championship and loss by fall in the second period.

Senior Patrick Webster won his quarterfinal match in the 144-pound division by decision, but was knocked into the consolation bracket after losing by fall in the semifinals. Webster would go on to claim a pair of wins by decision to earn third place.

Sophomore Charlie Bergquist picked up a win by fall in the consolation round before losing in the consolation semifinals. Senior Andrew Singelyn won his opening match in the 165-pound division by decision, but then dropped a pair of decisions, including a loss via tiebreaker in the consolation semifinals. Junior Cristian Arce represented the team at 215 pounds and freshman Anete Chavarin wrestled in the girls’ tournament.

South Tahoe finished the tournament in 11th place with 30.5 points. Elko captured the team championship with a high score of 118.5 points.

In Class 2A, Incline sent two wrestlers to the state tournament in Winnemucca.

Senior Zach Reymer won a match by fall in the consolation round, but lost his following match in the 190-pound division. Reymer finished as Northern League runner-up at the regional tournament earlier in the month.

Junior Jose Ramirez also represented the Highlanders at 215 pounds.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.