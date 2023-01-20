Vikings wrestle way to King Duals championship

SPARKS, Nev. — Three years ago the South Tahoe wrestling program set the goal of winning the annual King Duals meet.

The Vikings outwrestled 11 other teams from around the area on Monday to come out with the overall championship.

The format of the meet pits team against team with the winning squad advancing to the next round. South Tahoe opened the meet against Sparks and rolled to a 60-10 win. The Vikings won eight matches by fall.

South Tahoe would then face McQueen in the second round and earn a win via tiebreaker after the teams wrestled to a 42-42 score. The Vikings then topped Galena 44-27 in the semifinals to set up a first-place matchup against Fernley.

In the finals, the Vikings battled to earn six wins by fall to top the Vaqueros 42-37 and claim the King Duals championship.

Senior Garret Friederici and sophomore Kash Hendrick led South Tahoe with four wins by fall. Seniors Jacob DeLeon and Andrew Singelyn won three matches by fall. Senior Patrick Webster, junior Steven Silva, and junior Christian Arce won two matches by fall. Junior Peter Chakmakov, sophomore Charlie Bergquist, and junior Zach Briggs picked up wins as well.

South Tahoe is scheduled compete next Friday at Spring Creek High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.