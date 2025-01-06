Vikman leads Tahoe to series win over Maine

Jesper Vikman can do it all.

The Knight Monsters netminder made 28 of 30 saves against Maine and added a goal for good measure, as Tahoe took down Maine 5-2 in the rubber match of the series. Adam Robbins opened the scoring, and Nate Kallen carded the game winner in a fantastic top-to-bottom effort to secure a series win.

“We wanted to make sure we finished off the right way and took four points out of six, which is always the bare minimum we are looking for after every weekend,” said Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh after the game. “All in all, a solid road trip.”

After getting shut out in game two of the set, The Knight Monsters broke their scoring drought early in the first on a one-time rocket from Adam Robbins. The play was set up on a great feed from Patrick Newell, who muscled past a few defenders to create the chance.

“Guys were a little frustrated after last night’s game… good job by those guys to execute,” said Alex Loh. “That let us breathe a little bit and realize that we haven’t forgotten to score goals.”

Vikman stopped all 10 shots he saw in the first, and Tahoe entered the second period with the lead for the first time in the series.

Maine would equalize on the power play halfway through the second, as a close quarters backhand from Carter Johnston just snuck under Vikman’s pad. But Tahoe took back the lead just minutes later on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 that was finished by Jake McGrew for his 10th goal of the season.

With Tahoe up 2-1 entering the third, they slammed the door defensively and executed even more offense.

Nate Kallen extended the lead to 3-1 with a beautiful wrist shot just six minutes into the frame, and Logan Nelson tacked on another six minutes later off a great pass from Artur Cholach.

And after Nick Jermain made it 4-3 with four minutes to go, Vikman made a save that bounced from his pads all the way down for the first goalie goal in Knight Monsters franchise history. The goal was just the cherry on top of one of his best performances of the season and a great bounce back effort after the night before.

“That was the first one I’ve seen in a long time that just went off the goalie,” said Loh. “Fortunate for us, it was cool to be a part of and I’m sure it was fun for Jesper.”

Tahoe’s win marks their 20th of the season, and they next head to Rapid City to start a three-set against the Rush. Game one on Friday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.