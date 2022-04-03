Village Hardware, Mountain Hardware & Sports join forces

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Village Ace Hardware has been acquired by Mountain Hardware and Sports, meaning residents of the small town are about to see a big increase to their shopping options.

“We truly believe this acquisition for Mountain Hardware & Sports will be a great opportunity for the Incline Village store to offer a broader product selection and services to the Incline Village community and beyond,” said Vice President of Purchasing and Marketing for MHS Heather Svahn. “As we are better able to supply our resources to the staff at this location, they will be able to provide more items for your homes, workplaces and and for your mountain activities.”

The Village Ace, which has been a staple to the Incline Village community since 1974, will be partnering with Mountain Hardware and Sports to bring a new and larger selection of merchandise to the community.

Provided/Village Ace

The original Village Ace Hardware store opened in 1974 by the Falke family and has been a steady supplier of goods to the Incline Village community. With the new partnership, additional items will be introduced to the community, including a more expansive outdoor collection, footwear, and outdoor apparel.

Additionally, there will new sporting goods sections, with categories like fishing items available to community members, along with patio furniture and home accessories.

General Manager Bill Lassaline and Mountain Hardware and Sports President/CEO Doug Wright are excited to work together to bring the best products to Incline Village.

Provided/ Village Ace

“Village has a long history of supplying the the Incline Village community with the necessary and expected supplies we all expect of a comprehensive hardware store,” said Svahn. “That will not change.”

All employees will officially be staff members of MHS starting on April 1, 2022, when the transaction becomes official. The store will eventually take over the Pet Station location as well, which is adjacent to the Village Ace store.

“This transition will start as Pet Station moves to their new location,” said Svahn. “We hope to have a temporary shopping solution in the early part of summer where we can show more categories within the expanded space.”

MHS was founded three years after Village Ace in 1977 to serve mountain towns. Beginning in 2001, the founders began to transition to ownership by employees, and by 2013, the business was completely owned by employees. Today, the team prides themselves on outstanding customer service and providing great choices to fit the mountain lifestyle.

New operations need to be established as the teams come together, including merging the stores data, finding ways to present new merchandise to customers in limited space, and utilizing time to transform the Pet Station store as quickly as possible.

“The process of remodeling the space to incorporate the Pet Station floor space will take some time,” said Svahn. “We hope to use our time wisely in 2022 to grow and expand, and our customers at the lake will see these changes and additions throughout the year. Toward the end of 2022 and into 2023, Mountain Hardware and Sports Incline Village will take shape, continuing to proudly serve the Incline Village and surrounding communities.”

Those looking to stay up to date on the changes at Village Ace and MHS can visit mountainhardwareandsports.com.