Virtual Bliss Assembly raises funds for local organizations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Bliss Experiences together with local small business owners recently produced the Virtual Bliss Assembly that included four days of live, online experiences that focused on ways everybody can remain mindful, fit, healthy and aware while remaining safe at home.

Virtual Bliss Assembly is the first of many events to gather Tahoe South health, wellbeing and experience providers to share their passions with the community through an online platform. By attending these unique events, participants support Tahoe South small businesses and organizations, gather with the local community, and learn health and wellness techniques that can be applied to daily life.

Participants join via phone, tablet, or computer. Camera and microphone access allows them to engage with our providers and the community. Those attending take part in health and wellness practices, create art, and shift their mindset. They are guided by small business owners and providers who have created theseunique experiences in Tahoe South.

During the first Virtual Bliss Assembly, there were options to attend for a full day or the entire four-day event. Participants chose to join in when their schedule allowed, and everyone who signed up will receive access to recordings of the experiences. These recordings will also be available for purchase at Bliss Retreats. Profits will continue to be given back to the community.

Providers included Maria Mircheva from Sugar Pine Foundation, Ember Speakman from Luna Moth, Craig Newman Art, Tahoe Fire Dancers, chef Annamarie Greco, artist and guide Kelly Smith Cassidy, musician Robin Orr, coach Ryan Carr, teacher Coco Foy, Dr. Darin Haworth, harpist Anne Roos, Melinda Choy from Elevate Wellness Center, storytellers Meryl Best Lowell and Beverly Sass, writer Suzanne Roberts, Lake Tahoe Yoga, musician Ryan Riff Cassidy, Glittrskin Entertainment, Ninja Courage Alissa Nourse, and occupational therapist Rachel Yakar.

All of the providers donated their time to help raise over $570. Participants, providers and the Virtual Bliss Assembly team chose TahoeMagic.org as the recipient of the funds.

Tahoe Magic focuses on helping families year-roundby working with various referring agencies to respond to our most needy families requiring one-time funding because of a crisis in their lives.

Plans are in action for more productions of Virtual Bliss Assembly to take place throughout 2020 and ongoing. Bliss Assembly, an in-person event is tentatively planned for October 2021. Sponsors and welcome in-kind donations are always appreciated.

Bliss Experiences was founded in 2016 with the intention of creating opportunities for residents and visitors of the Tahoe Basin to share their love for all things Tahoe through outdoor activities, guided experiences, mindfulness practices, education and collaboration. Our custom curated experiences support local small business owners as well as community organizations.

Those interested in presenting, guiding, or sharing during the next Virtual Bliss Assembly should contact Bliss Experiences at tahoeretreatcenter@gmail.com or visit http://www.tahoeretreatcenter.com to learn more.