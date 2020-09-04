Virtual Skate the Lake raises more than $30k

As of Wednesday, the 2020 virtual Skate the Lake has raised $36,550 for Boarding for Breast Cancer's education, prevention, and support programs.

Provided

Though Boarding for Breast Cancer’s annual Skate the Lake fundraiser went virtual in its 16th year, it didn’t stop more than 90 volunteers from surpassing the $30,000 goal by raising more than $36,000 at this year’s event.

Instead of a group ride along Tahoe’s West Shore and up to Olympic Valley, participants hopped out onto their local trails in an effort to raise money for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s education, prevention, and support programs.

Participants came from 13 states and four countries, and included more than just skating as a group of horseback riders got involved along with another participant sailing around Dillon Reservoir in Colorado for 24 hours.

“This year being virtual, it has become more of a global effort with horses, sail boats, dirt bikes, and hikes from all over the planet,” said Curtis Sterner, co-founder of Skate the Lake and Boarding for Breast Cancer’s operations manager. “This year, we plan to touch the lives of all different types of people who might not skate, bike or roll.”

Prizes were also given out to participants followed by a virtual auction with items from Dakine, Yeti, Sector 9, Arbor Collective, Tahoe Longboards, and more.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Boarding for Breast Cancer has had to cancel more than a dozen fundraising events.

“These Skate The Lake donations count now more than ever to help us pivot to the new virtual world,” said Maggie Gonzalez, events and outreach manager. “We believe that being healthy and active is such an important piece of prevention and though we couldn’t skate-bike-roll in person we are amazed by the amount of participation from all over the country and world!”

A portion of funds raised will go toward Boarding for Breast Cancer’s first ever Chasing Sunshine Virtual Wellness Series. The series, which will begin in October, will be an online version of what is offer at Boarding for Breast Cancer’s young survivor wellness retreats.

Boarding for Breast Cancer will go virtual again on Oct. 25 with the 15th annual Skate the Coast fundraiser. Plans for the event are still being finalized.

For more information visit http://www.b4bc.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister piblication to the Tribune. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.