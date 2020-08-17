Virtual tour of Johnson Meadow Restoration Project on Tuesday

Tahoe RCD's Virtual Field Tour of Johnson Meadow Restoration Project will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Provided

Tahoe Resource Conservation District invites the public to attend a virtual field tour for the Johnson Meadow Restoration Project from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.

In 2018, Tahoe RCD acquired the Johnson Meadow property. The 206-acre meadow, located along Upper Truckee River in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, provides valuable habitat and ecosystem services as well as community open space for all the residents and visitors.

As part of Tahoe RCD’s ongoing management of the property, it is in the early phases of planning for a large-scale restoration project.

The goal of the Johnson Meadow Restoration Project is to improve habitat for Tahoe’s native plant and animal species, improve fish habitat in the Upper Truckee River, and increase the filtration capacity of the meadow to help reduce sediment flow to Lake Tahoe and improve lake clarity.

As part of the restoration process, Tahoe RCD would like to hear from South Lake Tahoe residents and visitors about how they use the meadow and answer questions about the project.

After over 100 years of private ownership Johnson Meadow is now owned and managed as public land.

Join Tahoe RCD for a virtual field tour to learn about the project, get an overview of the restoration process, and ask questions.

To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/jmfieldday.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoercd.org/johnsonmeadow or email johnsonmeadow@tahoercd.org.