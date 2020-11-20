Virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 rescheduled for Friday afternoon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Chamber will hold a virtual town hall meeting from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, to receive guidance on the recent move into the purple tier, what steps need to be made to reduce cases and what modifications local businesses need to make to stay open safely.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday evening but was canceled due to a special meeting called by the county, officials said in a press release.

The featured speakers are El Dorado County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams, Barton Health President/CEO Dr. Clint Purvance, Karen Bender, REHS, RD, the county’s supervising environmental health specialist and Jeff Warren, the county’s environmental health manager.

Viewers can register to attend the virtual event at https://bit.ly/TownHallonPurpleTier or watch live on the Tahoe Chamber Facebook page. All attendees that were previously registered will not need to register again.