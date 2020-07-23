Virtual Trivia Night with Sierra State Parks Foundation
The Sierra State Parks Foundation is hosting Live Virtual Trivia Night from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Grab your friends or family to test your knowledge about all things Lake Tahoe with general knowledge questions in regards to the basin and local state parks. Virtual Trivia Night will have a live host.
Tickets are available on the Foundation’s website.
The Sierra State Parks Foundation funds projects and programming that connects people with natural resources and cultural heritage.
Trivia Night is free but donations towards the foundation are much appreciated. Pre-registration is required to ensure the trivia link is sent to the trivia teams.
For more information, or to register for trivia, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org.
