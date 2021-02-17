Virus case rate rises in El Dorado County; Total deaths up to 91

El Dorado County reported more new coronavirus cases than recoveries over the holiday weekend which raised the case rate and put the less restrictive red tier further in the distance.

Officials on Tuesday reported 188 new cases over four days, Feb. 13-16, and 156 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 547.

There was also another death announced, a woman 65 years of age or older from Placerville. The death is on top of two the county announced on Friday from El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park/Shingle Springs areas putting the total number at 91.

Of the new cases, 38 are from the Lake Tahoe region.

Three people are in the county’s two hospitals fighting the virus and all three are in intensive care units.

The adjusted case rate is 14.7 and the county must be at seven or below for two straight weeks to be eligible for a move to the red tier. The case rate was 12.5 on Friday.

“All counties get adjusted based on their population size (as well as their testing volume) and ‘7’ is what all counties, regardless of their population size, need to be to be eligible for the red tier,” said the county in a press release.

The county as of Feb. 11, has administered 19,000 vaccine doses and remaining doses are earmarked for already-scheduled clinics and appointments.

The county said it expected a shipment from the state this week of 975 Pfizer and 2,300 Moderna vaccines. Officials said the Pfizer vaccines cannot be given to kids 16 and under and Moderna can’t be offered to kids under 18.

The Quad county region, Carson City, Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties, had many more recoveries than new cases over the holiday weekend and no deaths.

Over the three-day weekend, Carson City Health and Human Services reported 161 rescoveries and 62 new cases. The region has had 11,041 total cases with 8,635 recoveries, 2,205 remain active, and 201 deaths.

In Douglas County, which includes Zephyr Cove, Stateline and Glenbrook areas at Lake Tahoe, has 463 active cases and 32 deaths, three were reported last Friday.

Washoe County reported just 25 new cases on Tuesday and 246 recoveries, but also three deaths which brings the total to 633.

The active cases in Incline Village dropped below 100 (82), out of 400 cases overall. Crystal Bay has five active cases out of 11 overall.

The county health district administered 1,340 additional COVID-19 vaccines on Monday (737 second doses) and 36,432 overall. All first doses administered yesterday went to seniors 70 years and older, and many were from underserved zip codes.