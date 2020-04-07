Virus cases rise in El Dorado; Douglas has more recoveries than active patients

The positive coronavirus cases continue to rise in El Dorado County while Douglas County now has more recovered residents than patients.

El Dorado County Public Health added three more cases Monday evening to bring the total to 25, including one more in South Lake Tahoe that now has 10 cases.

There are seven cases in El Dorado Hills, three cases in both the greater Placerville and Shingle Springs/Cameron Park areas and two cases in the north county.

There are no cases reported in Camino, Pollock Pines, Diamond Springs, El Dorado or the south county as of Monday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The county didn’t provide specific ages of the individuals but gave ranges. Fifteen patients range in ages from 18-49, seven from 50-64 and three are 65 years old and up.

Of the 25 cases, 13 are male and 12 are female.

No deaths have been reported.

There are three active Douglas cases with four recoveries, according to a Carson City Department of Health and Human Services statement issued Monday evening.

That brings the total to eight quad-county residents — Douglas, Story, Lyon and Carson City — who have recovered from the coronavirus.

A Lyon County man in his 40s tested positive on Monday bringing the total number of cases to 22, with 14 active in the quad counties. There have been no deaths in the four counties from the disease.

The man is self-isolating at home and is in stable condition.

In Nevada, 17,629 have been tested for the virus, with 1,953 positive.

Nearly three-quarters of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied and 44% of its ventilators are in use.

In California as of April 5, there are 14,336 positive cases and 343 deaths.

Health officials are recommending residents use a bandana or other sturdy cloth as a face covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nevada National Guard activated 100 soldiers and airmen to support donation management and logistics across the state.

Incline Village also has four confirmed cases according to the Tahoe Forest CEO.