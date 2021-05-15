Virus claims 113th victim in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus claimed another life in El Dorado County on Friday and 10 new cases were also reported.

A Placerville-area man 65 years of age or older is the 113th resident to lose the battle with the virus.

Of the 10 new cases, three are from Lake Tahoe. There were 19 assumed recoveries and nobody is hospitalized in either of the county’s two hospitals.

The adjusted case rate of 8.5 is well above the orange tire of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy where the county currently resides.

The county has had 10,193 total cases and 9,753 recoveries, leaving about 327 active cases.

There are some appointments left for a first dose vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge. People receiving shots should arrive 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The county’s public health office at 1360 Johnson Boulevard is administering vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursday’s and Fridays.

To make an appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov .