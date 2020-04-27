Virus update: Douglas phone line to test asymptomatic residents has rough start; El Dorado active cases still at 5

A phone line health officials hoped to use to schedule tests for coronavirus asymptomatic residents experienced technical difficulties.

The line was supposed to be activated Monday for quad county residents — Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Story counties — not currently experiencing symptoms but an issue with the phone provider forced the number to be changed, according to a news release.

The new number, 775-434-1450, was activated Monday afternoon and will be staffed from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Callers will be asked what county they reside in along with other demographic information and testing will begin the week of May 4, and will be by appointment only.

Support Local Journalism Donate



With the support from the Nevada National Guard and Quad-County Incident Management Team, Carson City Health and Human Services plans to administer approximately 1,800 tests.

The tests are free to residents and no insurance information will be collected.

Testing will be available in all four counties with exact locations given at scheduling, said the release.

The test detects if the virus in a person’s system at the time of testing, it does not detect antibodies.

“Conducting community-based testing on individuals without symptoms allows CCHHS to provide the needed data to decision makers,” said the release.

Over the weekend, the quad county region reported seven new cases and four recoveries bringing the total amount of residents who have contracted the virus to 82.

There are 53 active cases, 28 recoveries and one death in the region.

Of the new patients, a Douglas man in his 30s became the county’s 19th case, of which nine are active. There are three quad county residents hospitalized due to the virus.

For those who are experiencing symptoms or have questions, call the quad county COVID-19 hotline (775-283-4789) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available.

Since Friday, El Dorado County has administered 200 tests and have added one new case and one recovery.

The new patient is a man between the ages of 18-49 from the Lake Tahoe region.

The county has had 43 total cases, five remain active while 38 have recovered. There have been no virus-related deaths reported.

Of the county’s 43 cases, El Dorado Hills (16) and the Lake Tahoe region (15) have had 31 residents test positive.

In California there have been 43,464 positive cases with 1,755 deaths.

For residents in South Lake Tahoe that have experienced a fever or cough, shortness of breath or unusual muscle aches, or, if you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days, please call your health provider’s office or Barton hospital’s COVID-19 health line at 530-600-1999.

Two Washoe County Health District employees and a sheriff’s deputy tested posted for the virus this weekend. All three are self isolating according to officials.

It was determined the health officials may have accidentally exposed other employees to the virus at the facility. Employees who were exposed were notified and officials said steps are being taken to ensure that it is safe for them to return to work. No members of the public were in contact with the employees.

The deputy is the fourth sheriff’s office employee to contract the virus. The deputy was on a regular day off when he began experiencing virus-related symptoms and remained at home during the testing process, said a release.

Incline Village is up to 19 total cases and the county overall has had 820. There are 514 active cases, 278 recoveries and 28 virus-related deaths. There have been three deaths in the last three days.

In Nevada there have been 4,768 cases and 206 deaths.