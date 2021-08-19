Virus rate high among unvaccinated compared to vaccinated, officials say

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus is spreading wildly among unvaccinated El Dorado County residents while those who received vaccine are still contracting the virus, but at a much lower rate, officials announced on Wednesday.

An estimated 350 residents who have been vaccinated have contracted the virus, according to county officials.

According to information from the county, a post vaccination case is defined as a case who has received a positive molecular (eg. PCR) test for SARS-CoV-2 and whose episode date occurs 14 or more days after the date they completed their full one-dose or two-dose COVID-19 vaccination series. Post vaccination cases are identified by comparing the county’s confirmed case data against the immunization database. The county said the process may not identify every post vaccination infection, and this figure should be considered an estimate. When additional guidance is released from the California Department of Public Health regarding how post vaccination cases should be identified, this estimate will likely change.

The estimated case rate for unvaccinated population in the county is 51.6 per 100,000 while the rate for vaccinated persons is 11.3 per 100,000.

The county announced 65 new cases on Wednesday with the same amount of assumed recoveries.





The county’s two hospitals have 29 people fighting the virus, including nine in intensive care units. The deaths remained at 122.

About half of county residents (49.5%) are fully vaccinated while another 56% have received at least one dose.

For more information, visit https://eldoradocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/index.html#/b5315baf88c34be996a16c6f0b8fdcfb