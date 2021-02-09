Virus rates continue to decline in Tahoe communities

Coronavirus case and positivity rates continue to decline along with hospitalizations.

El Dorado County reported 115 new cases on Monday, which includes numbers from the weekend. Thirty-two of the new cases are from the Lake Tahoe region.

There were also 149 assumed recoveries bringing the active count to 710. No deaths were reported leaving the total at 86, over 80 have been recorded since Nov. 25.

Just six people are fighting the virus in the county’s two hospitals and there is zero in intensive care units.

The county’s positivity rate is 4.3% and the adjusted case rate is 10.5. To be eligible to move from the purple tier into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county must maintain a case rate of seven or below for two consecutive weeks.

“All counties get adjusted based on their population size (as well as their testing volume) and ‘7’ is what all counties, regardless of their population size, need to be to be eligible for the red tier,” said a county press release.

Across the stateline in Nevada where the governor’s pause is still in effect, Carson City Health and Human Services is seeing the same decline in new and active cases.

Over the past three days, Saturday through Monday, the service reported 49 new cases but a whopping 583 recoveries.

In Douglas County, which encompasses the Stateline, Zephyr Cove and Glenbrook communities at the lake, active cases have plummeted to 543.

The county overall has had 2,432 cases and has suffered 29 deaths.

Washoe County is following the same trend with 71 new cases announced on Monday and 351 recoveries putting the active cases at 9,282. There were no deaths reported leaving the count at 616.

The county received 10,720 doses of vaccine on Monday, but only 3,670 for first doses with 7,050 scheduled for second doses.

In Incline Village there are 121 active cases out of 379 total. In Crystal Bay there are five active cases out of 11 since the pandemic began.