Virus update: EDC reports 2 new cases in Tahoe, 15 recoveries; Incline Village has 3 active cases

El Dorado County officials reported three new COVID-19 cases and 15 new recoveries over the weekend, dropping the number of known, active cases in the county to 22.

Active cases countywide hit 34 Friday, according to data from the county.

The county has had 109 confirmed cases since its first COVID-19-positive test result was found March 20.

With two new cases the Lake Tahoe area far outpaces the rest of the county with 50 residents having tested positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills, which saw one new case Monday, sits next behind with 24 confirmed cases.

The county also reported an additional intensive care unit patient. The patient is the second to have required such treatment to date.

The county reported 444 additional tests since Friday afternoon.

About 7,169 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last month.

Eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area. The greater Placerville area has had seven cases.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 60 of the 109 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 46. Just over half of confirmed cases involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 34% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Ten cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 131,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 4,653 deaths, according to data updated Monday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.

Douglas County has 10 active cases out of 35 overall. No deaths have been reported.

Incline Village has three active cases out of 23 cases overall, according to the Washoe County health department website.