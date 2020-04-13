Virus update: El Dorado County recovered patients outnumber positive cases 2-to-1

Recovered patients are outnumbering positive coronavirus cases 2-to-1 in El Dorado County.

County health officials reported two news cases Monday evening, one each in the Lake Tahoe region and El Dorado Hills, but also announced that 23 of the 34 total cases have recovered.

The Lake Tahoe region has 10 cases, a number that has grown by just one in the last several days.

The county reported Friday that it had 32 cases, 16 of which had recovered. Over the weekend and through Monday just two positive cases have been added while seven have recovered.

There are no reported deaths associated with the virus.

Is this all good news? Is the shelter in place order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom possibly working?

“It’s good news,” said county communications director Carla Haas in an email to the Tribune. “I’d say our comparative slow growth is at least in part due to people heeding the governor’s Stay At Home Order, whether those in our county or those who would have to cross county lines to get here.”

The county’s 34 cases have been split evenly between men and women and the average age is 47.

Washoe County has reached 500 total cases, 417 of which are active.

On Monday, health officials received 39 more positive cases and had 11 recoveries.

There are 31 cases hospitalized and 12 deaths are related to the virus.

Placer County has launched a new dashboard containing graphics and statistics regarding the coronavirus.

There have been 127 confirmed cases and five deaths. There are 18 patients in the hospital and six more in intensive care.

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Sunday added two more cases in Carson City which brings the total to 42.

Quad EOC, which covers Carson City, Douglas, Story and Lyon counties, has 11 recoveries and 31 active cases.

Douglas has 10 cases and four patients have recovered.

In California, there have been 22,348 positive cases and 687 deaths.

In Nevada, there have been 2,836 cases and 112 deaths.

In the country there have been 23,604 deaths.