Virus update: El Dorado County reports 3 deaths, 1 one from Tahoe region

El Dorado County officials announced on Monday that three residents died over the weekend due to the coronavirus.

All three were women 65 years of age or older. One woman was from the Lake Tahoe region and the others were from the south county area and El Dorado Hills. With the three deaths, the county has lost 62 residents to the virus.

Officials also reported 182 new cases over a three day period, from Saturday through Monday, along with 209 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 1,426.

Of the new cases, 38 are from the Tahoe region.

The county’s two hospitals have 23 COVID-19 patients, including nine in intensive care units.

Washoe County

Incline Village has 124 active cases out of 309 overall.

The county on Monday reported one more death to bring the total to 584.

Officials reported 75 new cases, but about five times more recoveries (368) putting the active count at 12,944.

The health district administered about 930 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday (all second doses). The district has administered 16,211 vaccines, 2,530 second doses, as of Sunday.

On Monday, the district said it received 6,510 vaccine doses of both Pfizer and Moderna. Of that amount, 4,170 are for second doses and 2,340 are for first doses. This shipment of first doses was about 25% less than what was received last week.

In total, 25,420 doses have been received, which accounts for an adjustment made by the federal government and CDC to account for how many doses can be extracted from each vial of vaccine, officials said. Previously, about five doses were extracted but after careful evaluation, it’s been determined that six doses can be extracted, which therefore increases the total doses available.

To see a list of all known organizations administering vaccines to seniors 70 years and older, visit http://www.covid19washoevaccine.com.

Douglas County

The active cases are shrinking in Douglas County and have dropped back under 1,000 (996).

The county has had 2,304 total cases and has suffered 25 deaths.

For the entire Quad County region, Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties, Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday reported 106 new cases and 120 recoveries. The region has had 170 deaths, including 94 in Carson City.