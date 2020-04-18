Virus update: El Dorado has 36 positive cases, just 5 are active; Douglas, Washoe counts are rising

El Dorado County has added one new positive coronavirus case but also had two more residents recover.

County health officials announced Friday the first case in the Pollock Pines, Camino, Kyburz area, a man over 65.

The county has had 36 total cases and all but five have recovered so far. Officials say they tested 60 more people Friday and have completed 1,460 tests overall.

There have been no virus related deaths.

The virus has been split evenly between men and women with the median age being 49.

The Lake Tahoe region still has had 11 cases.

County residents are urged to use the 211 service for covid questions. The free service is confidential and available 24/7 in multiple languages. Dial 211 to speak to a live operator or text your zip code to 898211.

Non-emergency emails may also be sent to EDCCOVID-19@edcgov.us.

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 region — Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Story counties.

A carson woman in her 60s and a Douglas woman in her 30s are the two new cases

This brings the total number of cases to 53, with 12 recoveries, 41 cases remain active.

Douglas has had 14 cases and 10 remain active. Carson has had 27 cases with seven recoveries.

Officials say the cases are self isolating.

There are three Quad-County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is spreading through our communities,” said officials from Carson City Health and Human Services. “Help flatten the curve by staying home and practicing social distancing. If you are going out for essential errands, please stand 6-feet apart from others, wear a protective face covering, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your face.”

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Washoe County officials reported its 16th death Friday, a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday for a total of 588 residents. There were four additional recoveries.

The county has 453 active cases and 119 residents have recovered.

In Nevada, there have been 3,626 cases and 151 deaths.

There are a total of 27,528 cases in California with 985 deaths.

In the country, there have been 661,712 cases as of Friday with 33,049 deaths.