Virus update: ICU cases up in El Dorado; Douglas recoveries overtake active cases

El Dorado County got through the weekend without another resident dying from the coronavirus.

The deaths had been piling up over the past month but the number remained at 24 while the number of hospitalizations have risen.

County officials on Monday reported 376 new cases over the last four days, Friday through Monday, including 51 in the Lake Tahoe region and 130 in the greater Placerville area. There were also 355 assumed recoveries announced putting the active case count at 1,639.

Thirty-five people are in the county’s two hospitals due to the virus, including 10 in intensive care units.

The county remains under the governor’s stay home order due to limited ICU capacity in the greater Sacramento region and will only be released when ICU capacity is 15% or greater and the four-week outlook is promising. As of Monday, Jan. 4, the region had an ICU capacity of 12.1%

When the county is released, it would immediately go back into the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy with case and positivity rates remaining high.

In Douglas County, about 10% of the active cases are in Tahoe communities. Of the 1,025 active cases, 106 are split between Zephyr Cove (46) and Stateline (60).

The county’s recoveries (1,030) have again overtaken the new cases (1,025) and 18 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

In Washoe County, officials reported 197 new cases but 544 recoveries, which was increased due to “data cleansing.” Active cases are at 14,682 and there have been 508 deaths.

The Incline Village/Crystal Bay region has nearly reached 100 active cases. Incline has 94 active cases out of 249 overall and Crystal Bay has three active out of six total.

The county is also not issuing return to work letters any longer. The decision was made to discontinue the letters because of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for employers not to require letters for employees to return to work, and because of lack of resources to execute the task.