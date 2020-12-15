Virus update: New cases still spiking around Lake Tahoe

New coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in Lake Tahoe communities.

El Dorado County reported 331 new cases over the weekend and Monday, an average of 110 per day.

Hospitalizations have also jumped with 27 patients currently in Barton Memorial Hospital or Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, including 14 in intensive care units.

Of the new cases, 39 are from the Tahoe region, although there are 78 people waiting on address confirmation, 98 are from Placerville, 80 are from Cameron Park/Shingle Springs and 72 are from El Dorado Hills. The Tahoe region has had 1,246 cases which is 31% of the county’s total of 4,085.

There are 1,633 active cases in the county.

Over the last 14 days, the county has had a virus explosion of 1,323 new cases, a rise of 54% during that time according to the state Department of Public Health. There have been eight virus-related deaths.

The governor’s regional stay home order is in effect. Residents have been ordered to stay close to home and not travel except for essential purposes.

Across the border in Douglas County, Nevada where there is no stay home order, officials reported 88 cases over the last three days. The county has had 1,612 cases and 927 are active. Ten residents have succumbed to virus-related deaths.

The number of cases in the lake communities continues to rise with 32 active in Zephyr Cove out of 65 overall and 56 in Stateline out of 93 total.

The cases in Incline Village are also following the rising trend. There are 65 residents who actively have the disease out of 197 total, Washoe County officials reported.

County officials on Monday reported nine more deaths, all with underlying health conditions, to make it 372 total during the pandemic. Overall, there are well over 13,000 active cases in Washoe.

The health district is set to receive the first distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, officials said. Administration of the vaccine will begin later this week for frontline health care personnel.