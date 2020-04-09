Virus update: Slight uptick in El Dorado positive cases; Washoe loses 3 residents

El Dorado County health officials reported one additional coronavirus case Wednesday evening, bringing the county total to 29.

The uptick brought the number of cases in the greater Placerville area to five. There are 10 cases of COVID-19 in El Dorado Hills and nine in the South Lake Tahoe region, according to data provided by the county. Three cases have been found in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area and two cases have been found in the north county.

No cases in Camino, Pollock Pines, Diamond Springs, El Dorado or the south county have been reported as of Wednesday evening.

There have been about 1,000 tests conducted on county residents, with roughly 120 test results still pending.

Sixteen of the 29 positive cases are male. The median age of the patients is 51.

No deaths have been reported at this time.

There are now more than 18,000 positive cases across California. Nearly 500 Californians have died from the virus as of Wednesday evening.

Washoe County had its deadliest day Wednesday with the coronavirus.

County health officials reported three deaths of elderly residents bringing the total to eight. The residents were a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions; A female in her 80s, it is being determined if there were underlying health conditions and another female in her 60s who had underlying conditions.

The county case county has reached 326, 17 more than the day before and also had four recoveries.

Overall, there are 283 active cases, 27 hospitalizations and 35 recoveries.

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center — Douglas, Story, Lyon Carson City — is reporting two new positive Covid cases of COVID-19 in the region as well as the first recovery in Lyon County.

This brings the total number of cases to 27, with nine recoveries, 18 cases remain active.

The new cases are a female Douglas County resident in her 30’s and a male Carson City resident in his 30’s.

Douglas has five active cases and four recoveries.

Statewide, Nevada has 2,318 cases and 80 deaths.

Placer County now has 117 total cases and includes four deaths.

The virus has been identified all around Lake Tahoe, including in Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach, Olympic Valley, Tahoe City and Truckee.