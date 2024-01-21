Vision zero strategy aims to make Tahoe roads safer

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – From 2013 to 2021, there were 41 fatalities and 183 life-changing serious injuries on Tahoe’s roadways, according to crash data reported by state and local law enforcement agencies. To help prevent these tragic crashes, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) this week released the draft Vision Zero Strategy for the Lake Tahoe Region. The data-backed strategy includes proposed policy changes and priority projects to help transportation partners across the Lake Tahoe Region improve safety for all road users, the agency said today.

The Vision Zero Strategy aims to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and fair mobility for all. TRPA encourages members of the public to review and comment on the draft document through February 2.

The Vision Zero Strategy will roll up into the 2025 Regional Transportation Plan update along with the recently completed Transportation Equity Study and Tahoe Trails Strategy . TRPA leads transportation improvement, planning, and funding in the Tahoe Region to improve safety, create more walkable and bikeable communities, and protect Lake Tahoe’s air and water quality.

Vision Zero emphasizes the importance of collaboration with local governments, state agencies, law enforcement, advocacy groups, and the public. During 2023, outreach in English and Spanish gathered input from more than 400 people at community events and 320 survey respondents.

The final strategy will be heard by the TRPA Governing Board at its February 28 meeting. The public can review the draft Vision Zero Strategy at trpa.gov/visionzero and submit comments through February 2 to Rachael Shaw at rshaw@trpa.gov , or by phone at (775) 589-5267.