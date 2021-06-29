Visitors, locals invited to ‘Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue’ at July 5 beach cleanup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s no secret that the Fourth of July weekend is prime time to be at Lake Tahoe. Tens of thousands choose to spend our nation’s Independence Day on the shores of one of its most stunning natural treasures.

In past years, big crowds have created the potential for big environmental impacts on Lake Tahoe’s water clarity, ecological health and scenic beauty. Fortunately, thousands of Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers have dedicated the morning of July 5 to protect Lake Tahoe from pollution.

Since 2013, the League to Save Lake Tahoe along with partners and sponsors have hosted July 5 cleanup events at beaches around the lake.

The “Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue” Beach Cleanup is an opportunity for visitors and residents to protect the lake they love by removing the mess leftover from holiday festivities. Their efforts make a difference as nearly 9,000 pounds of litter have been prevented from polluting the lake’s waters. This Fourth of July weekend, Lake Tahoe will need as much help as ever. All ages and abilities are welcome to join the cleanup event.

Register in advance at keeptahoeblue.org/ktrwb .





Volunteers must complete an online waiver and those under 18 must bring a copy of the waiver signed by a parent of guardian. The parent or guardian may also attend the event and sign off in person.

After registering, volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at any one of four locations, including Commons Beach in Tahoe City, Kings Beach on the North Shore, Nevada Beach in Zephyr Cove and Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

The event partners include the League to Save Lake Tahoe/Keep Tahoe Blue, California Land Management, California State Parks, City of South Lake Tahoe, USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Tahoe City Public Utility District, Northstar California Resort, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Trunk Show.