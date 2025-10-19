Vista Rise Collective opens doors to ‘Paths to Healing’ with community open house

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Vista Rise Collective is spotlighting the heart of its mission with the Pathways to Healing Open House, an interactive experience designed to connect the community directly with the organization’s work. As the second half of Domestic Violence Awareness Month approaches, this event and other opportunities to showcase support will continue to raise awareness about intimate partner violence in our community.

An Interactive Open House Event

Everyone is invited to attend the Pathways to Healing Open House on Tuesday, October 21 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd. This is more than a tour; it’s an opportunity to see firsthand how the work at Vista Rise is rooted in understanding and dedicated to creating a safer community for all. Guests will meet staff, learn about vital services, and discover how their support creates a measurable ripple effect in the lives of survivors. This is your chance to see exactly where the generous support of our community goes and how a survivor might feel to walk through our building to access services.

Additional Ways to Act: Purple Thursday & Fundraising Campaigns

This month, beyond social media support, there are also two key giving opportunities:

· CARtober: Turn your unwanted vehicle—running or not—into crucial funds for our services. Our CARtober vehicle donation program is an easy way to clear space and provide a major boost to our services. Visit vistarise.org/cars to schedule your free pick up.

Finally, for those interested in long-term impact, an Estate Planning and Philanthropy Workshop on October 23 will offer guidance on securing your legacy while supporting Vista Rise. Email outreach@vistarise.org for the registration link.