Volunteers are invited to clean up Tahoe beaches on July 5

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – After the 4th of July holiday brings crowds to Lake Tahoe’s shores, its beaches can use some TLC. On the morning of Friday, July 5, Tahoe-lovers are invited to remove litter, refresh and revitalize the Lake’s sandy shores and surrounding areas as part of the 11th annual “Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue” Beach cleanup hosted by the League to Save Lake Tahoe .

Year after year, passionate volunteers pour in from inside and outside the region to take part in Tahoe’s largest litter cleanup event. Many repeat volunteers even plan their annual vacations so they can join. Together, their efforts exemplify how to take care of Tahoe.

Where:

Nevada Beach – 416 Bittlers Road, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448 Reception located here . Participants will clean the beach, campground, and along Elks Point Road. Partners: Vista Recreation and Bally’s Lake Tahoe



Hundreds of local and visiting volunteers of all ages and skill levels, along with representatives from the League to Save Lake Tahoe and event partners will be on site.

Numerous participating organizations are aligned with and taking action to implement the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan in collaboration with over 20 regional organizations . The award-winning plan, developed with the participation of over 3,000 residents, visitors, and businesses, establishes a shared vision for the region’s outdoor recreation and tourism and encourages everyone to help take care of Tahoe’s cherished communities and environment. Visit http://www.stewardshiptahoe.org to learn more and read the plan.

Beach cleanup events protect the Lake’s delicate ecology, preserve its famous water clarity, and inspire others to take personal responsibility for their footprint and leave Tahoe better than they found it. The data gathered during this and all League to Save Lake Tahoe cleanups is used to create solutions that stop litter at its sources. Learn more.

This event is possible thanks to the League’s generous donors and a community of volunteers, sponsors, and partner organizations, including Aramark Destinations , Bally’s Lake Tahoe , California State Parks , Camp Richardson Resort , City of South Lake Tahoe , Clean Up The Lake , ECO-CLEAN Solutions , Heavenly Mountain Resort , Kirkwood Mountain Resort , Northstar Mountain Resort , Stio Mountain Studio Tahoe , Tahoe City Downtown Association , Tahoe City Public Utility District , USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit , and Vista Recreation .

Register at keeptahoeblue.org/july5 .