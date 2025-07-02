Volunteers are invited to community cleanups at Tahoe beaches on Saturday, July 5

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – On the morning of Saturday, July 5, Tahoe-lovers are invited to clean up, refresh, and revitalize the Lake’s sandy shores and surrounding areas as part of the 12th annual “Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue” Cleanup hosted by Keep Tahoe Blue .

Every July 5, passionate volunteers pour in from inside and outside the region to take part in Tahoe’s largest cleanup event. Many repeat volunteers even plan their annual vacations so they can join. Together, their efforts exemplify how to take care of Tahoe.

In addition, Keep Tahoe Blue is working together with beach managers, concessionaires, and businesses through its Tahoe Blue Beach program to “raise the bar for beach management.” Participating beaches are taking steps to make responsible, Lake-friendly recreation the easy and obvious choice for everyone who comes to the shore. Zephyr Cove Resort, Tahoe Beach Club, Meeks Bay Resort, and Camp Richardson Resort are all taking part, as is Kings Beach with funding from TOT-TBID Dollars at Work which funds programs that promote community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in North Lake Tahoe.

Keep Tahoe Blue encourages everyone to protect where you play this holiday weekend and all summer-long. With just a few small actions, you can do your part.

Keep the beach clean. Dispose of all trash — even if it’s not yours — in a trash can or dumpster. ​

Dispose of all trash — even if it’s not yours — in a trash can or dumpster. ​ Pack a Tahoe beach bag. Instead of buying single-use plastics, bring your reusable water bottle and utensils, and a trash bag for waste.

Instead of buying single-use plastics, bring your reusable water bottle and utensils, and a trash bag for waste. Respect wildlife. Food scraps are dangerous for wildlife. Make sure it all goes in the trash. ​

Food scraps are dangerous for wildlife. Make sure it all goes in the trash. ​ Clean, Drain and Dry every piece of gear you plan to put in the water to stop harmful aquatic invasive species, like golden mussels, from spreading. ​

every piece of gear you plan to put in the water to stop harmful aquatic invasive species, like golden mussels, from spreading. ​ Avoid the traffic. Carpool, ride your bike, or take other alternative transportation. ​

Carpool, ride your bike, or take other alternative transportation. ​ Leave what you find. Leave rocks, plants, and other natural objects right where they are.​

Leave rocks, plants, and other natural objects right where they are.​ Be patient and kind. We’re all here to have a good time. Respect others and remember, you’re in one of the most beautiful places in the world.​​

We’re all here to have a good time. Respect others and remember, you’re in one of the most beautiful places in the world.​​ Share these tips with visitors, friends, and family.​

All the events run from 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where:

Incline Village – 960 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village, NV 894

– *Starts at 6am

– Reception located at the Aspen Grove Community Center.

– Participants will clean the beach, Lakeshore Boulevard, and surrounding areas.

– Partners: Incline Village General Improvement District and ECO-CLEAN Solutions .

Commons Beach – 400 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145

– Reception located at Commons Beach.

– Participants will clean the beach, through the town, and into 64 Acres.

– Partners: Tahoe City Public Utility District and Tahoe City Downtown Association .

Skylandia Park – 30 Manzanita Avenue, Tahoe City, CA 96145

– Reception located at Skylandia Park.

– Participants will clean the trails and beach.

– Partner: Sierra Nevada Alliance .

Kiva Beach – 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

– Reception located at Tallac Historic Site.

– Participants will clean Kiva Beach, south towards the highway, and east to Camp Richardson.

– Partners: USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit , Heavenly Mountain Resort , and Camp Richardson Resort .

Kings Beach State Recreation Area – Bear Street, Kings Beach, CA 96143

– Reception located between the North Tahoe Event Center and parking kiosk.

– Participants will clean the beach and surrounding downtown area, as well as North Tahoe Beach, Secline Beach, and Moon Dune Beach.

– Partners: CA State Parks and Northstar Mountain Resort .

Lakeview Commons/Regan Beach – 1004 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

– Reception located at Lakeview Commons.

– Participants will clean Lakeview Commons, Regan Beach, and Hidden Beach.

– Partners: City of South Lake Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort .

Nevada Beach – 416 Bittlers Road, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

– Reception located near the Nevada Beach pavilion.

– Participants will clean the beach, campground, and along Elks Point Road.

– Partners: Vista Recreation , Stio Mountain Studio Tahoe , and Bally’s Lake Tahoe .

Zephyr Cove and Shoals – 760 Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

– Reception located near the pier entrance.

– Participants will clean Zephyr Cove through Zephyr Shoals.

– Partners: USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Aramark Destinations .

Register at keeptahoeblue.org/july5 .