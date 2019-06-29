Volunteers complete Incline Village roundabout beautification project

Pictured from left to right are: June Towill Brown, Alec Flores, Denny Cell, Laurence Lewis, Linda Offerdahl, Annamarie Jones, Kevin Brown, Brad Lewis, Craig Watts, Shane Thompson.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The long-awaited replacement of the life-sized deer and beautification efforts for the local roundabout were recently completed thanks to a group of volunteers.

Over a dozen volunteers from the original Incline Village Roundabout Committee, sculptor June Towill Brown, the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, the Rotary Club of Incline Village, Incline Village Realtors Association and Adonis Bronze spent the morning June 15 cleaning up the gateway to North Lake Tahoe ahead of the July 4 holiday. Additionally, a new deer was installed after the original sculpture fell victim to an automobile crash last year.

“The Rotary clubs in Incline Village have done numerous beautification projects over the years,” Linda Offerdahl, president of the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, said in a press release. “We heard so many residents complain about the condition of the deer, and the landscaping, that we knew something had to be done. Rotarian Brad Lewis immediately jumped in and rallied the troops.”

Lewis, president of Alpine Living Boutique, credited the broader group for their enthusiasm and determination to complete the project.

“We are very fortunate to find such an enthusiastic group to take care of the sculptures and landscaping within the roundabout that welcomes millions of visitors and locals to our community.”— Brad Lewis

“Before this group’s assistance, resident Randy Adkins led a small group of Rotarians in a clean-up effort last spring. Prior to that, a few Incline Village residents from the original Roundabout Committee volunteered their time to pull weeds, rake, and offer a general clean-up several times a year,” Lewis said in the release. “We are very fortunate to find such an enthusiastic group to take care of the sculptures and landscaping within the roundabout that welcomes millions of visitors and locals to our community.”

The group plans to maintain the roundabout year-round and is looking into a couple of other beautification projects that have recently come to their attention.

The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline meets at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe on Thursday mornings at 7 a.m.; the Tahoe Parasol Community Foundation Building is the meetings site for the Rotary Club of Incline Village on Mondays at noon and the Incline Village Realtor Association holds its meetings at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays.

For information contact Lewis at 775-298-1008 or ceo@albtahoe.com.