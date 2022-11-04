Volunteers complete work on girls’ softball stadium

Volunteers installed yellow fence capping, along with doing clean-up projects.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist Stadium: Home of Girls Softball has a new yellow fence cap lining the perimeter of the outfield fence thanks to volunteers from Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Adult Softball League.

The fence cap is a necessary safety feature to increase perimeter visibility and cover the jagged fencing edges to prevent injuries as players reach for the ball. In addition to installing the fence cap, the volunteers removed weeds, trash, graffiti, pinecones and needles from the property.

The safety cap is part of a larger SISLT softball field renovation project in collaboration with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to provide girls with Title IX equal field conditions at the South Tahoe Middle School. The project is SISLT’s largest philanthropic effort to date with an unprecedented financial commitment of $325,000.

The completed renovations so far include: new fencing and backstop; replaced infield soil; added outfield sod; new bases and home plate; new electronic scoreboard; three new bleachers with safety backing; construction of a new ADA path to parking; and the purchase of a water bottle refill station. Pending approval from the Division of State Architect, and if funds can be raised, SISLT plans to construct two permanent closed dugouts, build a warning track, install the water bottle refill station, and construct a drop-off area with ADA parking in 2023.

SISLT needs to raise approximately $25,000 to fund the safety warning track that will run the perimeter of the outfield fence. The city of South Lake Tahoe, Liberty Utilities and Soroptimist International Sierra Nevada Region have contributed to the warning track thus far. SISLT will be selling outfield sponsorship banners for the 2023 season to try to raise the remaining funds.

Send outfield banner sponsor inquiries to Softball.SISLT@gmail.com . Check donations labeled “softball field” can be sent to P.O. Box 6104, Stateline, NV 89449 or made online at https://www.sislt.org/softball-field/