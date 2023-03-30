Volunteers needed for home delivery meals program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking dedicated volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meals program.

Each volunteer generally works one day per week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Potential new volunteer drivers are invited to learn more by attending a one-hour volunteer orientation session on from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring Street, Placerville. Individuals interested in volunteering in the South Lake Tahoe area are asked to call Senior Nutrition staff in at 530-573-3130 to learn more.

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is one of many national Senior Nutrition Programs funded under the Older Americans Act of 1965 serving older adults through home delivered meal service and community dining centers.

For more information about the Senior Nutrition Program, call 530-621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency. Additional information about the Senior Nutrition Program and other senior services can also be found online at https://www.edcgov.us/SeniorService.aspx .