Volunteers restore streambanks, protect native species at Lake Tahoe

More than 100 volunteers gathered on South Shore Saturday to restore stream banks, protect native species and remove litter from Nevada Beach as part of the 21st annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days.

"Hands-on restoration work is one of the most important actions we can take to Keep Tahoe Blue," Marilee Movius, the League to Save Lake Tahoe's community engagement manager, said in a press release. "And many hands make for lighter work to help out our busy land managers."

The League partnered with the U.S. Forest Service for the third year in a row to address areas in need of attention, particularly after the busy summer season.

Nevada Beach is one of the most popular beaches where many people come to enjoy the lake and surrounding trails and campgrounds. Restoring sensitive lands like streams and meadows, which act as natural pollution filters for Lake Tahoe, require a lot of initial effort with regular maintenance to remain effective.

"Our partnerships with organizations such as the League to Save Lake Tahoe are invaluable," Quinn Young, forest botanist with the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, said in the release. "The inspiration and commitment demonstrated by their volunteers is essential to restoring native species and habitats unique to the Lake Tahoe Basin."

Teams of volunteers, led by the League, USFS experts and a crew from the California Conservation Corps, worked on three projects throughout the morning and early afternoon.

By the end of the day 800 native willow plants were planted along eroding streambanks on Burke Creek.

At the confluence of Burke Creek and Lake Tahoe, another team repaired fencing that protects the native and threatened Tahoe Yellow Cress, a small plant that can only be found along Lake Tahoe's beaches.

A final crew scoured the beach for litter and aquatic invasive species.