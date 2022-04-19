Volunteers sought for home delivered meals program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking volunteers for the Home Delivered Meals Program.

Each volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

An orientation session for potential new volunteer drivers is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Placerville Senior Center, located at 937 Spring Street in Placerville.

El Dorado County’s Senior Nutrition Program is one of many national senior nutrition programs funded under the Older American Act of 1965.

“We are very proud to have this program available for local residents,” said Ruth Green, Senior Nutrition Program coordinator. “The program fills an important nutritional and social need for local participants, and home delivered meal volunteer drivers provide one more link in our community’s older adult support network. I hope those who are interested in volunteering will consider attending the orientation on May 17.”

The California Department of Aging is highlighting many statewide senior nutrition programs during this 50th Anniversary year at the following website – https://tinyurl.com/45h7fpub . The website includes some familiar faces from El Dorado County’s Senior Nutrition Program, according to Green.

For more information, call 530-621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency. This program follows guidelines of the California Department of Public Health, and services are subject to change or closure. For information about other senior services please visit https://www.edcgov.us/SeniorService.aspx .

Source: El Dorado County