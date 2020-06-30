Volunteers sought for Incline Village, Crystal Bay cleanup day on July 5
The Tahoe Blue Crew from The League to Save Tahoe will team with the Incline Village General Improvement District and volunteers from Incline Village and Crystal Bay on July 5 for a community cleanup day.
The cleanup is from 8-11 a.m. Volunteers are requested to pick up litter and trash in the community.
Check-in at Aspen Grove Community Center (960 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village, Nev.). IVGID staff will be onsite at 7:45 a.m. Tools, bags, buckets, safety vests, disposable masks and gloves will be available.
Social distancing protocols will be required on-site. Waivers are required for formal participation in this event.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Please wear sturdy shoes, work clothes, long sleeved shirt, wide brim hat and work gloves. Remember, your refillable water bottle, mask and sunscreen.
For more information, call 775-832-1284 or email wastenot@ivgid.org.
