Volunteers sought for Tahoe South Shore cleanup on Earth Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The League to Save Lake Tahoe will host a community litter cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 22, on the South Shore to celebrate Earth Day and help Keep Tahoe Blue.

Locals and visitors are invited to participate to kick off Trash-Free Thursday, one of a week-long series of themed days to ring in #EarthWeekTahoe. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, participation in the cleanup is by RSVP only.

As spring rolls into Tahoe, melting snow reveals a winter’s worth of litter. Tahoe’s world-renowned natural beauty and delicate ecology don’t play well with to-go food waste, disposable masks, and a rainbow of plastic trash left on sidewalks, trails and sled hills. The League to Save Lake Tahoe invites members of the public to join a morning of physically distanced TLC for the planet.

Visit keeptahoeblue.org/earthday to reserve your spot, learn what to bring, and get a glimpse of what to expect.

“Warm weather is giving us an early preview of summer, and showing us all the litter that’s been buried under the snow until now,” said Marilee Movius from The League. “The League and our event partners hope you’ll join us to set the tone for a responsible, respectful and litter-free Tahoe throughout 2021.”

For more information on Tahoe Earth Week activities and themed days, visit takecaretahoe.org/earthweek2021 . To get involved with the League’s upcoming events and volunteer happenings, go to keeptahoeblue.org/events .

The cleanup is hosted in partnership with Azul Latin Kitchen, Base Camp Pizza Co., Clean Tahoe, Marriott’s Timber Lodge and Grand Residence Club Lake Tahoe, South Tahoe Refuse, and Ten Crows BBQ.