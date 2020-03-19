Vote for your favorite outdoor recreational activity in Lake Tahoe

Vote for your favorite outdoor recreation activity.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Disconnect from the constant influx of Coronavirus news by voting on your favorite recreation activity here in Tahoe.

Since March Madness is out, vote for your favorite outdoor recreation activity in this bracket contest.

Voting will be open for the next couple weeks. Check in to see if your activity makes it to the next bracket.

Activities includes Skiing/Snowboarding, Waterskiing Trail Running, Swimming, Disc Golf, Golf, Boating, Kayaking, Hiking, Road Biking, Fishing, Camping, Stand Up Paddle (SUP), Snowshoeing, Snowmobiling, and Mountain Biking.

To place your vote visit http://www.tahoetribune.secondstreetapp.com/Best-Outdoor-Recreation-in-Tahoe/bracket.