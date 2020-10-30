About half of El Dorado voters have turned in ballots; Incline at 70 percent

We’re on the final stretch of the election and the finish line is in view.

In Nevada, early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30 but voters can still vote in-person on Election Day. So far, turnout has been strong.

In Washoe County, nearly 60% of the 302170 registered voters have cast their vote as of Wednesday, Oct. 28. Nearly 70% of Incline Village and Crystal Bay voters have cast their votes.

Douglas County has received 23,809 votes, which accounts for 63% of the 37,770 active voters registered.

Nevada as a whole is seeing more turnout than it did four years ago. In 2016, 780,959 voters cast their vote during the early voting period. So far, 835,093 votes have been cast in 2020, with Thursday and Friday votes not yet counted.

Ballots will continue to be counted as long as it’s postmarked on Election Day, which means results won’t be certified until Nov. 16.

In California, vote centers open Oct. 31. As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 46% of El Dorado County voters have turned in ballots, which equals 61,916 voters.

In California, mailed ballots are processed before election day so as long as voters get their ballots in before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, their votes will be included in the election day results.

The California votes must be canvassed within 30 days after the election and will be certified on the 31st day.

In person voting centers open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 from Saturday, Oct. 31, to Monday, Nov. 2 in South Lake Tahoe. There are two locations, California Conservation Corps at 1949 Apache Ln., and at Lake Tahoe Community College at 1 College Dr.

On Election Day, the voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.