Voting begins: 6 candidates vie for 2 seats on IVGID board

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Two Board of Trustee seats in the Incline Village General Improvement District are up for election this year. Six candidates have tossed their hats in the ring to replace incumbents Kendra Wong and Timothy Callicrate whose terms have come to a close. Each new candidate has personal reasons for entering the race.

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election began on May 28, and mail-in ballots will be accepted through June 10. In-person voting in North Lake Tahoe will take place June 14 at the Incline Village Library at 845 Alder Avenue. The top candidates will progress to the general elections to come in November.

Details about several candidates can be found on a forum provided by Washoe County, however, the candidates are endorsed or mandated to use the forum. Each candidate was given a maximum word count and a series of questions to respond to give the community insight into their cause for running. Contact information and brief biography information can be found for each of the candidates in the running on the Washoe County Registrar of Voters webpage .

One of the candidates, Yolanda Knaak, wrote in an email, “I’d like to say how thankful I am to live in Incline Village. It is one of the most beautiful places in the world. I am also equally thankful for the people who live here, they are very caring, considerate, and feel like family. I hope to live here the rest of my life.”

While some voters have expressed concern over her residency in Incline Village, she states, “I am in escrow, purchasing a house two blocks from Burnt Cedar Beach. It’s a better location and I plan to move at the beginning of July.”

Knaak has her Master’s Degree from UCLA and retired from a lifelong career as a registered nurse. Her career included working as a branch manager of a home health agency, and she has previously started and managed her own wound care management business. Knaak currently acts as trustee of two Nevada Family Trusts.

Knaak’s email continues to provide information on her campaign and states that her community platforms are: to be a representative for the residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, to bring people in the community together and make IVGID better, actively solve long-term problems in the community that affect the environment, maintain and upgrade infrastructure, and to provide transparency and consistent processes in fiscal reporting

To reach Knaak, email: yolanda4IVGID@gmail.com

Another candidate, Bradley Mindlin, described himself in email as a family man with a wife and two children, and expressed his deep desire to hear directly from the community to “succeed together.”

“[It’s] about what we can do to make Incline Village the best community possible and address the concerns of all of our neighbors,” Mindlin said via email. “It is imperative that we all work together as a community to do what is best for Incline.”

Mindlin specializes in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, and management of commercial, multifamily, and retail properties with a focus on the repositioning of distressed assets, and has been a member of both the Colorado and California Bar Associations.

His diverse experience includes real estate finance, workouts, oil and gas, environmental, multi-state purchases and sales, representation of landlords and tenants, real estate litigation, and negotiation.

Mindlin is counsel at Michelman & Robinson’s Dallas office and a member of the firm’s real estate department. Mindlin also served on several government boards and commissions involving water quality, planning and economics, tourism, and real estate management.

In addition, Mindlin has served on the Building and Grounds Committee for the Duke University Board of Trustees. He is a founder of the Young Presidents Organization/World President’s Organization – Aspen Chapter.

Mindlin holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Duke University Graduate School and a Juris Doctor with honors from Duke University School of Law.

To reach Mindlin, email bradley@mindlinforincline.com

Another candidate, David Noble, has an online submission that states he received his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles and attended the University of Pennsylvania for his Bachelor’s degree. Nobel has since retired from his career in government, however, during his career, he worked in various roles as the Public Utilities Commissioner of Nevada (2011-2016), Assistant Staff Counsel (2003-2006, 2019-2021), and most recently Hearing Officer (2006-2011, 2021-2022) to name a few.

In his email, Noble states that he’s running as a candidate to ensure that IVGID makes rational and reasonable investments in the local infrastructure for the long-term benefit of families (young and old) in Incline Village.

To reach Noble, email noble4ivgid@gmail.com .

Ray Tulloch is another candidate, and is the current Principal and CEO of Munro Tulloch Inc. Munro Tulloch is a consulting company focused on business strategy, business improvement, and management audits in the utility sector. Tulloch earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science, in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

For the last two years, Tulloch has been a member and chair of the IVGID Audit Committee. Together they have made significant improvements to transparency and clarification of financial reporting. This is precisely the reason he is running for this role on a Board of Trustees.

Tulloch said, “IVGID and our community face a future where a very significant level of investment is proposed both in the utility – for replacement of the effluent pipeline, and in facilities over the next 5 years,” Tulloch said in an email. “Funding this will necessitate raising bonds potentially above $50 million. This will significantly impact both utility rates and recreation fees.”

Tulloch intends to be an effective and accountable part of the leadership team to minimize such cost impacts, deliver maximum value from the community investments, and ensure fiscal responsibility and a sustainable future.

To reach Tulloch, email: raytulloch@munrotulloch.com .

Tulloch adds, “It is equally critical that all sections of our community have a voice and input to this process. I bring the necessary professional and business experience and skills to support this for the benefit of the community as a whole.”

Tulloch describes himself as independent and committed to listening to input from all of the community and stakeholders. He promised to solve theto the difficult questions, and support the necessary actions to ensure we deliver long-term value for our community, and “not just “short-term fixes.”

To reach Tulloch, email: raytulloch@munrotulloch.com

For biographical information, candidates Albert Buckner and Gail Krolick were unavailable for comment and did not utilize the Washoe County Forum.

For a Sample Ballot visit: https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/elections/WC-ROV-SampleBallotSPA-ENG-Combined-NewSize-BW_v6.pdf

For more information on the candidates, visit: https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/elections/candidates/index.php