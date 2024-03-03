The author of The Healing Powers of Coffee tells why a good ol’ cup of Joe is being recognized as a heart-healthy food.

Americans love coffee. For years, it’s been suspected as a culprit for various conditions, including high blood pressure. But research is now proving the opposite. In fact, there are hundreds of compounds found naturally in coffee beans that have healing properties, perhaps more so than cocoa, tea, or even renowned antioxidant-rich fruits, such as oranges and blueberries. In my timeless book, The Healing Powers of Coffee, I share the research to brew up some amazing facts about these magical beans. Here, in the past I was interviews about coffee, where I shared priceless data about how coffee (in moderation) can wake up your heart wellness routine, helping you to not only stay lean, but also may reduce your risk of heart disease.

Q: What inspired your interest in coffee? A: I have penned the Healing Powers series—books on superfoods. Since coffee gets a bad rap, I thought it would be fascinating to write about a vice that has gone to virtue. The health benefits of java are controversial, but groundbreaking research shows that it’s got perks. Coffee has been touted as the “newest health food.”

Q: Why is coffee such a popular beverage worldwide? A: Its energizing benefits are probably the main reason why coffee has made its mark and is here to stay. Actually, according to legend, an Ethiopian goat herder was the first to discover the energizing benefits of the coffee bean plant centuries ago.

Q: What gives coffee its many health benefits? A: Coffee’s amazing antioxidant power is what makes it special. Two mighty antioxidants—chlorogenic acid and caffeic acid—have been given credit for its health benefits. Coffee boasts other health-boosting antioxidants, flavonoids and proanthocyanidins.

Q. Does decaf have the same effects? A: According to research, decaf has 20% less polyphenols than caffeinated coffee, but this is not significantly lower.

Q: Do certain types of coffee have more benefits than others? A: Drinking freshly ground coffee from whole beans can help lower the risk of heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Q: What are coffee’s benefits for weight loss? A: Coffee can provide extra energy to help you exercise (burning calories and boosting metabolism at rest) and help to stave off muscle aches and pains after a workout. Also, caffeine in coffee can act as a natural diuretic, increasing the amount of urine you’ll excrete by temporarily losing pounds or water weight. What’s more, coffee can help women and men get and stay slim because it contains caffeine—and may beat bloat as well as keep you regular. But note, it’s a cup of regular coffee that can help you lose the unwanted pounds, not the junk added to coffee. That means stay clear of creams, flavored syrups, whipped cream, half-and-half and whole milk.

Q: How much coffee do you need to reap the benefits? A: The exact amount varies, depending on your heart health and tolerance. Some doctors believe if you have any heart problems or anxiety woes, stick to decaf or one cup of coffee per day. Other coffee gurus do not have a problem with drinking three cups of coffee per day—and that was the average for Americans back in the 1950s. If you’re concerned about caffeine, drink decaf.

Q: Can drinking coffee really be heart healthy? A: According to research, drinking two cups of coffee daily could reduce heart failure by 11%. Researchers didn’t determine why, but evidence suggests regular coffee drinkers may build a tolerance to caffeine, lowering their risk of high blood pressure. The antioxidants in coffee may also help to lower the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol. However, unfiltered coffee and brewing in a French press or percolator may raise cholesterol.

*This article is based on an interview and info included in The Healing Powers of Coffee by Cal Orey and published by Kensington.

Cal Orey, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, and the new Soulmates with Paws trilogy. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com