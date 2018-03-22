Walter Trout brings the blues to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Renowned blues musician Walter Trout broke onto the scene in the 1970s and has remained a steady presence in the genre since.

The guitarist has released over 20 albums as part of various bands and projects, and his latest — the solo record "We're All In This Together" — dropped in August 2017 after a few years riddled with challenges for the performer.

"Having survived a near-death bout with liver disease and a liver transplant in 2014, he is now full of energy and joie de vivre, and wants to make every note, every gig, and every day count," states a press release from Music Mascot Label Group.

Despite what he has gone through, Trout is ready to keep producing music.

"Walter has never felt more alive, thankful and excited to perform. He is currently writing material for upcoming releases and finds himself at a creative peak," concludes the release.

Trout is scheduled to rock MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa this Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m., and it's a gig any fan of blues music will not want to miss.

"Walter Trout is the beating heart of the modern blues rock scene, respected by the old guard, revered by the young guns, and adored by the fans who shake his hand after the show each night.

"After five decades in the game, Trout is a talismanic figure and part of the glue that bonds the blues community together, at a time when the wider world has never been so divided," states the artist's online biography.

Tickets for Trout's South Shore performance range from $25-$30, plus tax and fees, and are available online via Ticketmaster. Learn more about the show at http://www.montbleuresort.com.