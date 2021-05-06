Wanted: Authorities seek transient man for outstanding warrants

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a transient man who failed to appear in court.

Jonathan Walter Laketa, 61, reportedly has lived in Placerville, South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento County but is currently listed as a transient in El Dorado County.

Laketa has an outstanding felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants totaling $130,000 for possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, bringing contraband into the jail and failure to appear after being released on his own recognizance.

Laketa is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Laketa, or has more information, they are advised to call 911.