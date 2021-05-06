Wanted: Authorities seek transient man for outstanding warrants
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a transient man who failed to appear in court.
Jonathan Walter Laketa, 61, reportedly has lived in Placerville, South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento County but is currently listed as a transient in El Dorado County.
Laketa has an outstanding felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants totaling $130,000 for possession of a controlled substance, vandalism, bringing contraband into the jail and failure to appear after being released on his own recognizance.
Laketa is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone sees Laketa, or has more information, they are advised to call 911.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
El Dorado County man gets life for killing couple in DUI crash
Convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Timothy Neil Clark, 51, of Cool, was sentenced to life in prison Monday by El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Daniel Proud.