Wanted: Reliable roommate for $35M Lake Tahoe property

I was fortunate I put my offer in early before The Tribune decided to do a story about it. I was hoping for a little privacy but now that it's public knowledge I might as well share my story. I'm referring to the former Scripps/Howard estate along the east shore of Tahoe that just became available on the market for $35 million dollars. If you didn't read the article that appeared earlier this week in the Trib the 13.6-acre double parcel with a marvelous view includes a three-hole golf course, swimming pool (and spa), waterfalls (think Horsetail Falls but a little shorter in height), covered bridge, trout ponds, a practice baseball field, a main residence with guesthouse and a caretaker's home.

Trouble is, I need a roommate to offset the monthly costs. Anyone interested? I'd prefer someone with dogs because that usually means you're getting someone with better character traits. I've already had a few inquiries online one from a nice lady would asked me if I'd be willing to also allow a horse if she got the gig being my roommate? I'm open. I was embarrassed at first asking for a roommate as I was once married and really didn't wanna share my space with anyone but hey, sometimes you just gotta suck it up and put aside your pride and do what it takes to make your dream a reality.

People suggested that I should Airbnb it or make it a VHR but I'm afraid with the 3 hot tubs I could get fined for violating the noise ordinances if I had guests that used them after 10pm (or is that just a South Tahoe thing?). Initially I had 4 hot tubs but I had to settle with the TRPA giving it up for coverage to offset the land needed for the guesthouse. Yeah, I know doesn't make any sense does it? I mean, really? When was the last time an evasive species polluted the Lake because I had an extra hot tub miles up from the basin, huh?

I'd like to move on this quickly and get it locked in before the interest rates go up again. If you're serious and really interested in being my roommate you'll of course have to be willing to put down a sizable deposit (equal to that of your first born) and have a standard credit check done. You can PM me on my Facebook pages or just call The Trib.

They'll know how to find me. It's a small town after all.