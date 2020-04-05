Warm Room relocated to rec center to protect homeless in South Lake Tahoe

The Warm Room has been relocated to the recreation center in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Warm Room has been moved to the recreation center in an effort to shelter South Lake Tahoe’s most vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless said in a release that it has moved operations to 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd and will be there at least through the end of April.

In addition to expanding the Warm Room the coalition is offering the following services: eight isolation bays for people experiencing non-covid-19 symptoms; 22 private motel rooms for vulnerable seniors and those experiencing complex underlying health conditions; 10 hand-washing kits to unsheltered homeless encampments to help them adhere to CDC recommendations and providing strategic assistance to the Western Slope / Placerville to create a similar outreach, intake and placement model.

“We are so thankful to the South Lake Tahoe City Council, mayor and public works for providing the rec center to use as an emergency shelter during this crisis,” said Cheyenne Purrington, executive director for the coalition, in the release. “We’d also like to thank the South Lake Tahoe Police and fire departments, Barton Health and our partner organizations for their assistance. Additionally, we are incredibly thankful for the 20-plus volunteers who showed up to help move, unload and set up our emergency shelter. We also had volunteers who made and delivered 100 washable fabric masks for our vulnerable clients. At this time we are stronger together and it is the combined efforts of our South Shore community that will help us survive this crisis. We will continue to do our best to provide support.”

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is a nonprofit formed by local residents working together to end homelessness on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

For more information about the coalition, email info@tahoehomeless.org or call 530-600-2822.