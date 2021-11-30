Warm temps not quite record breaking at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from this past weekend.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The weather was unseasonably warm on Monday, but not quite record breaking.

The National Weather Service in Reno called for possible record-breaking heat in the Lake Tahoe region for Monday and the high temperature of 59 came within 2 degrees. The temperature was about 13 degrees above normal for the time of year.

The warm temperatures have prevented ski resorts from making enough snow to start spinning the lifts.

Heavenly Mountain Resort announced Monday that it is at least a week away from opening due to the warm weather.

“It has been a beautiful but warm couple of weeks in South Lake Tahoe,” said the resort on social media. “Because of this, the skiing and riding season will not start this weekend. Our snowmaking team has been working hard and taking advantage of every opportunity to make more snow. We will announce our planned opening date as soon as a colder forecast will allow.”

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for high temps to stay in the mid 50s with the overnight lows in the mid 30s.

On Sunday the forecast shows increasing clouds and on Monday the service is seeing possible showers.

“We are starting to see a better, and more consistent, storm signal by Monday or Tuesday of next week,” the service said Tuesday. “As the ridge of high pressure retrogrades southwest, global deterministic models continue to dive a shortwave ‘slider’ southeast over CA/NV. This would be a very quick hitting system that would favor an increase in winds with precipitation chances throughout the region, followed by a fast cool down.”

With zero chance of rain for Tuesday, November will end with .76 inches of total precipitation, well below the average amount of 1.86 inches. The record amount of precipitation happened in 2017 when 6.22 was recorded.