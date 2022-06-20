Warm temps, thunderstorms in Tahoe forecast this week

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A relatively cool start to the week will give way to warmer temperatures later on and strengthening chances of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Reno said more typical summer-like temperatures should be expected Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s for western Nevada and low to mid 80s for the Tahoe-Truckee region on Wednesday through the end of the week. The high temps in the Sierra may be stunted if thunderstorms develop in the afternoons, the service said.

“Thunderstorm chances from Wednesday into the weekend are generally higher than they were on Sunday based on the blended guidance with the Sierra at 15-30%,” said the service. “Thursday still looks like the day to watch where thunderstorms may start early and persist into the evening.”

While confidence is increasing for a busier storm day on Thursday, the service said any afternoon this week through the weekend will be hot enough with sufficient moisture to produce a storm or two.

Weather officials advise staying aware of the conditions if recreating outdoors and reevaluating plans to avoid getting caught in lightning or a heavy downpour that could result in hypothermia risks, and gusty, erratic winds.