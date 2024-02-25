Warm Up to Tea(s) for Heart Health; Sip a Cup of Heart Wellness – February is American Heart Month 

Drinking certain teas may be heart healthy.

Did you know? Black tea—the most popular tea in America—is touted for its heart-healthy perks? Stacks of studies show black tea can be your heart’s best friend.

Yep, black tea—the type likely inside your pantry–is worth brewing. Go ahead—savor a cuppa black flavored tea, such as spicy Constant Comment or Earl Grey with its sweet floral and citrus notes and enjoy its amazing powers.

One top antioxidant wizard told me (I was writing a book on tea) black tea came into play when studying atherosclerosis (the buildup of fats on your artery walls, which can up your risk of artery disease)—and it was discovered both green tea and black tea were equally beneficial.

Medical experts will tell you drinking black tea may lower the risk of developing bad cholesterol (the stuff that clogs your arteries, which can lead to heart attack) and high blood pressure, improve blood vessel function, reduce inflammation, and lessen the risk of blood clotting. Also, it’s the combination of heart-healthy antioxidants in black tea and a healthy lifestyle that may protect you against heart disease.

Here three heart-healthy teas for you to sip to help keep heart disease at bay.

* Green. Past research in a noteworthy Ohsaki study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that men and women in Japan who drank about two cups of green tea each day reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by a whopping 22 to 33 percent. The findings show green tea plays a role in staying heart healthy. Give credit to its flavonoid content.

*Rooibos, pronounced (roy-boss), is a red tea grown in South Africa. Researchers have pinpointed of polyphenols in red tea. These compounds act as disease fighters that are capable of destroying free radicals in the body. This depletes the immune system and makes it more prone to diseases, including inflammatory conditions such as heart disease. And rooibos may help your body fight back.

* White. This tea is an excellent heart-healthy tea because of its catechins (the good guys that can help lower cholesterol levels). Potassium in white tea helps lessen heart problems, including high blood pressure. And it does contain less caffeine than black tea.

These days, after an up close and personal cardiac event, I know too well how in the 21st century, heart disease affects our health, well-being, and lifespan. There is no cure, but you can lower your risk of developing this disease (and stay healthier and happier if you already have heart woes) with diet and lifestyle—and that’s where the healing powers of tea comes into play.

STRESS-RELIEVING TEAS

Common stressors from work and financial woes to major life changes such as divorce or loss of a loved one can take a toll on your mind, body, and spirit. Constant stress without a tea break, however, can weaken your immune system and may cause poor lifestyle choices, leaving your body vulnerable to colds, infections, and even heart disease.

According to researchers, an amino acid called L-theanine compound found in black tea, in combination with caffeine, might lessen hormones such as cortisol, which can help induce a calmer feeling and increase mood.

What Tea Rx to Use: One 8-ounce cup of English Breakfast tea (popular in England), a black tea that may help you chill. Add a slice of lemon and/or a bit of raw honey to intensity the calming antidote. A Bonus Tip: Some popular calming herbal teas include chamomile and lavender.

*This article is based on The Healing Powers of Tea: A Complete Guide To Nature’s Special by Cal Orey and published by Kensington.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventures, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, and the new Soulmates with Paws trilogy. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com