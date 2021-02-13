Warrants issued for ex-casino employee, alleged credit card thief

STATELINE, Nev. — A former Harrah’s Lake Tahoe employee who was fraudulently making refunds to customers was likely deported.

Jorge Remigio-Madrigal, 28, admitted a felony count of embezzlement in 2017 after he was detained by security. They found cocaine on him.

He was granted diversion to Western Nevada Regional Drug Court, but the last entry was in 2018 in that file.

A $5,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

• A $5,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a 23-year-old California woman who failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Cheyanne Renaee Sanders was arrested Nov. 5 at Stateline with the credit cards and information for a half-dozen people.

Sanders faces 1-4 years in prison after she admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission.

Attorney Kris Brown said Sanders was released from El Dorado County custody Jan. 22.

• A man who was brought back on a Douglas County warrant after a Washoe County arrest will remain in custody pending his March 1 sentencing.

Shenandoah Hobbs, 41, is facing a gross misdemeanor after he was arrested on May 7 in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen in South Lake Tahoe.

Hobbs failed to turn up for a July 20 sentencing hearing.

His attorney said he failed to appear because he was in California.

Hobbs faces up to 364 days in jail and will receive credit for the time he remains in custody.